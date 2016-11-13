France remembers victims of Paris attacks a year on

French president Francois Hollande has opened a national day of commemoration in France, one year after the Paris attacks that killed 130.

Mr Hollande unveiled a plaque covered by a small French flag at the national stadium in memory of the single person killed there, Manuel Dias, and the numerous wounded.

The president remained silent at the ceremony outside the Stade de France and was not expected to speak as he unveils plaques at the seven sites hit by Islamic extremists.

Instead, the victim’s son Michael spoke, saying his Portuguese-born father was “proof that integration is possible, necessary” to fight the stigmatisation that leads some youth into violence.

It was a reference to the attackers who were European citizens of foreign descent. He said: “Long live tolerance, long live intelligence, long live France.”

