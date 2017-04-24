France: politicians urge voters to block Le Pen’s route to power

Politicians on the left and right in France have urged voters to block populist Marine Le Pen’s path to power in the May 7th election decider, saying her nationalist, anti-EU and anti-immigration politics would spell disaster for France.

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and Ms Le Pen will battle it out for France’s presidency, setting up a showdown over its European Union membership, following the first round election of the election on Sunday.

Defeated conservative candidate Francois Fillon said extremism would only bring “unhappiness and division” to France. “As such, there is no other choice than to vote against the extreme right.”

Sunday’s result sets up a fight between Mr Macron’s optimistic vision of a tolerant France and a united Europe with open borders against Ms Le Pen’s darker, inward-looking “French-first” platform that calls for closed borders, tougher security, less immigration and dropping the euro.

With Ms Le Pen wanting France to leave the EU and Mr Macron wanting even closer co-operation among the bloc’s 28 nations, the May 7th run-off will have undertones of a referendum on France’s EU membership.

Seismic shift

The absence in the run-off of candidates from either the mainstream left Socialists or the right-wing Republicans party – the two main political groups that have governed post-war France – also marked a seismic shift in French politics.

Mr Macron (39), a former investment banker, made the run-off on the back of a grassroots campaign without the support of a major political party.

Mr Macron received about 23.7 per cent of votes, giving him a slight cushion over Ms Le Pen’s 21.53 per cent. Although Ms Le Pen faces the run-off as the underdog, it is already stunning that she brought her once-taboo party so close to the Elysee Palace.

She hopes to win over far-left and other voters angry at the global elite and distrustful of the untested Mr Macron. She said she embodied “the great alternative” for French voters.

In his election day headquarters in Paris, Mr Macron promised to be a president “who protects, who transforms and builds”. His wife Brigitte joined him on stage before his speech.

Ms Le Pen portrayed her duel with Mr Macron as a battle between “patriots” and “wild deregulation”, warning of job losses overseas, mass immigration straining resources at home and “the free circulation of terrorists”.

Whoever wins on May 7 cannot count on the backing of the country’s political mainstream parties. Even under a constitution that concentrates power in the president’s hands, both Mr Macron and Ms Le Pen will need legislators in parliament to pass laws and implement much of their programmes.

France’s legislative election in June now takes on a vital importance, with huge questions about whether Ms Le Pen and even the more moderate Mr Macron will be able to rally sufficient MPs to their causes.

Angry protesters

In Paris, protesters angry at Ms Le Pen’s advance – some from anarchist and anti-fascist groups – scuffled with police, who fired tear gas to disperse them.

Two people were injured and police detained three people as demonstrators burned cars, danced around bonfires and dodged riot officers.

At a peaceful protest by around 300 people at the Place de la Republique, some sang “No Marine and no Macron!” and “Now burn your voting cards”.

Mr Fillon said he would vote for Mr Macron on May 7th because Ms Le Pen’s programme “would bankrupt France” and throw the EU into chaos.

In a defiant speech, Mr Melenchon refused to concede defeat before the official count confirmed pollsters’ projections and did not say how he would vote in the next round.

In a brief televised message, Socialist prime minister Bernard Cazeneuve urged voters to back Mr Macron to defeat the National Front’s “funereal project of regression for France and of division of the French”.

Socialist presidential candidate Benoit Hamon, who was far behind in Sunday’s results, quickly conceded defeat, but said “the left is not dead” and urged supporters to back Mr Macron.

PA