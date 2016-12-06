France announces Bernard Cazeneuve as new prime minister

Bernard Cazeneuve, currently French interior minister, will replace Manuel Valls as the country’s new prime minister, president Francois Hollande’s office said on Tuesday.

“He’s a strong personality, with experience of state affairs,” said a source in the president’s entourage, commenting on Mr Cazeneuve’s appointment.

Mr Valls is stepping down in order to seek the Socialist Party’s nomination to be its presidential candidate in the 2017 election.