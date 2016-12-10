Four killed after Bulgarian train derails and explodes

At least four people have been killed and 23 are injured after a train derailed and containers of gas exploded in Bulgaria, firefighters say.

At least 20 buildings in the village of Hitrino in north east Bulgaria were destroyed in the blast early on Saturday as containers carrying liquefied petroleum gas exploded, Nikolay Nikolov, head of the country’s firefighting department, said.

He said the immediate area around the site has been evacuated and that the cause of the disaster is unclear.

AP