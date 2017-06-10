Former ‘Top Gear’ host Richard Hammond in car crash

TV presenter escapes serious injury after incident while filming ‘The Grand Tour’

The car in which Richard Hammond was travelling. Photograph: The Grand Tour/Twitter

Former Top Gear host Richard Hammond has escaped serious injury after a serious car crash in Switzerland.

The incident took place while the TV presenter (47) was filming for the Amazon Prime show The Grand Tour.

The incident took place during the Bergrennen Hemberg, an annual mountain race held in the area of Hemberg.

Images on the race’s official Instagram showed vehicles drifting rally-style around a tarmac track.

A source said: “Richard is OK. There’s no serious injuries.”

PA