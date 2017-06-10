Former ‘Top Gear’ host Richard Hammond in car crash

Former Top Gear host Richard Hammond has escaped serious injury after a serious car crash in Switzerland.

The incident took place while the TV presenter (47) was filming for the Amazon Prime show The Grand Tour.

It was the biggest crash I've ever seen and the most frightening but incredibly, and thankfully, Richard seems to be mostly OK. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) June 10, 2017 Richard Hammond was involved in a serious crash, but very fortunately suffered no serious injury. pic.twitter.com/4Oib32IJvj — The Grand Tour (@thegrandtour) June 10, 2017

The incident took place during the Bergrennen Hemberg, an annual mountain race held in the area of Hemberg.

Images on the race’s official Instagram showed vehicles drifting rally-style around a tarmac track.

A source said: “Richard is OK. There’s no serious injuries.”

PA