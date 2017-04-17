Five killed as plane crashes near supermarket in Portugal
Cause of incident 20km outside Lisbon unknown as all on board aircraft die
Handout photo taken with permission from the Facebook page of Fabio Miguel of smoke rising behind a Lidl supermarket near Lisbon after the crash. Photograph: Fabio Miguel/PA Wire
Buildings burning after a plane crashed into a supermarket car park in Tires on the outskirts of Lisbon, Portugal. Photograph: Antonio Cotrim/EPA
A small plane crashed near a supermarket in a residential area outside Lisbon on Monday, killing five people, rescue workers said.
The private aircraft crashed after taking off from the small Tires airport, which is located near the resort town of Cascais about 20km (12.5 miles) west of Lisbon and used mainly by private aircraft.
Andre Fernandes, a spokesman for the local emergency services, said the plane was headed for Marseilles in France. Everyone on board the plane, three French and one Swiss, died.
Another person on the ground died when the plane crashed into a truck, setting off a fire, Mr Fernandes said. The cause of the incident was not yet known.
President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa went to the site of the crash. There were more than 50 rescue workers at the site.
Reuters