‘Extremely violent attack’ on female soldier at Paris airport

The man killed at Orly airport on Saturday tried to snatch a gun from a female soldier “in an extremely violent attack” on her before he was shot dead, a French army spokesman said.

Benoit Brulon, a spokesman for France’s anti-terror patrol force, said of the female soldier: “She’s doing fine”.

Mr Brulon, speaking on BFMTV, said the female soldier, who was part of an air force detachment, fell to the ground as she struggled with her attacker.

“It was then that her comrades opened fire to protect her and people around,” he said.

Separately, interior ministry spokesman Pierre-Henri Brandet said it was “possible” but had yet to be established that the incident could be called a terrorist attack.

“There’s possibly a terrorist motive but that’s something the justice system will have to ascertain and it will do so in due time,” Mr Brandet told reporters.

#Orly #airport On going special operations led by the #Police. We advise passengers & families not to come to the airport. #en — Paris Aéroport (@ParisAeroport) March 18, 2017

Earlier on Saturday, the same man shot and wounded a police officer during a routine police check, the interior minister said.

The man was known to police and intelligence services, interior minister Bruno le Roux told reporters. A police source described him as a radicalised Muslim but did not identify him by name.

The anti-terrorism prosecutor opened an investigation.

The busy Orly airport south of Paris was evacuated and security forces swept the area for bombs to make sure the dead man was not wearing an explosive belt, but nothing was found, Mr Brandet told Reuters.

Noone else was injured at the airport.

Flights were suspended from both terminals of the airport and some flights were diverted to Charles de Gaulle airport north of the capital, airport operator ADP said.

The incidents came five weeks before France holds presidential elections in which national security is a key issue.

The country remains on high alert after attacks by Islamic State militants killed scores of people in the last two years - including coordinated bombings and shootings in Paris in November 2015 in which 130 people were killed. A state of emergency is in place until at least the end of July.

ADVERTISEMENT

The soldier whose gun the man tried to seize was a member of the army’s “Sentinelle” operation responsible for patrolling airports and other key sites since January 2015 when Islamist attackers killed 12 people at the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo. It was reinforced after the Paris attacks.

Around 3,000 passengers were evacuated from the airport, the second busiest in the country.

In March 2016, Islamic State claimed responsibility for suicide bomb attacks on Brussels airport and a rush-hour metro train in the Belgian capital which killed 35 people, including three suicide bombers.

Reuters