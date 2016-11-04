Explosion in Turkey kills one and injures 30 others
Car bomb believed to have caused explosion in southeastern city of Diyarbakir
Smoke rises from an explosion in a central district of Diyarbakir, the largest city in Turkey’s mainly Kurdish southeast. Photograph: Reuters TV
A car bomb was believed to have caused an explosion that killed one person and wounded at least 30 others in Turkey’s southeastern city of Diyarbakir on Friday, NTV channel said.
The attack followed the overnight arrests of 11 lawmakers from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), whose base is largely drawn from Kurds in the region, as well as leftists and progressives throughout Turkey.
