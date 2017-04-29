EU summit on Brexit: ‘we must remain united’, Tusk warns

European Council president Donald Tusk has stressed the need for EU leaders to remain united in their approach to Brexit negotiations with the UK.

Arriving at a special summit in Brussels, where the 27 remaining states are expected to formally agree their talks strategy, Mr Tusk reiterated his belief that the shape of a future trading relationship can only be considered when progress is made on the terms of the UK’s departure.

During the summit Taoiseach Enda Kenny ask European Union leaders to agree that, if the people of Northern Ireland vote to join a united Ireland, the “entire territory” would immediately be part of the EU.

They are expected to approve a declaration about the status of a united Ireland during a three-hour meeting in Brussels to agree a common approach to negotiations about Brexit.

The draft declaration says: “The European Council acknowledges that the Good Friday Agreement expressly provides for an agreed mechanism whereby a united Ireland may be brought about through peaceful and democratic means. In this regard, the European Council acknowledges that, in accordance with international law, the entire territory of such a united Ireland would thus be part of the European Union.”

EU officials told The Irish Times last night that a statement, known in Brussels as the “Kenny text”, has already been approved in principle by all member states and “is going to be accepted”.

The declaration, which echoes the experience of East Germany after German unification in 1990, will be recorded as a “statement for the minutes”, the equivalent of council conclusions at a formal summit.

Mr Tusk stressed the need unity among the remaining European Union states. “We need to remain united as the EU 27,” Mr Tusk said. “It is only then that we will be able to conclude the negotiations which means that our unity is also in the UK’s interest.

“As for now I feel strong support from all the EU institutions, including the European Parliament, as well as all the 27 members states. “I know this is something unique, but I am confident that it will not change.”

A draft negotiating position was outlined by Mr Tusk last month. There are unlikely to be any radical departures in the final framework, with the EU 27 expected to remain firmly committed to a “phased” approach to negotiations.

Mr Tusk has insisted “significant progress” must be made on disentangling the UK from its ties and obligations to the EU before discussions can turn to the post-Brexit relations.

Key issues

Key issues in the first phase are the size of the “divorce bill” the UK will need to stump up on departure - estimated by EU officials at around £50 billion - and addressing uncertainty over the rights of EU citizens living in the UK and British expats residing on the continent.

Addressing the media in Brussels on Saturday morning Mr Tusk said: “We all want a close and strong future relationship with the UK - there is absolutely no question about that. “But before discussing our future we have to sort out our past, and we will handle it with genuine care, but fairly.

“This I think is the only possible way to move forward. “We also need solid guarantees for all citizens and their families who will be affected by Brexit on both sides.

“This must be the number one priority for the EU and the UK. “And the Commission has already prepared a precise and detailed list of citizens’ rights we want to protect.”

Former Northern Ireland first minister Lord Trimble has said there was no need to include a passage on the possibility of a united Ireland, saying it would only “stir up nationalist feeling”.

Officials at the European institutions insist that the declaration does not imply that the EU favours a united Ireland over any other constitutional arrangement for Northern Ireland.

Downing Street declined to comment yesterday and prime minister Theresa May would not say anything about the EU’s negotiating guidelines until after they were officially approved at today’s summit.

Privately, however, British officials are relaxed about the statement, which echoes what Brexit secretary David Davis said in a letter to SDLP MP Mark Durkan last month.

The leaders are expected to take a tough approach in negotiations on Brexit, making clear that Britain cannot enjoy the economic benefits of EU membership after it leaves.

In a letter to the leaders ahead of the summit, Mr Tusk stressed that there could be no discussion about a future trade deal with Britain before sufficient progress is made on issues surrounding its withdrawal.

Additional reporting PA