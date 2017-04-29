EU summit on Brexit: EU-27 agree negotiating stance

The European Council president Donald Tusk confirmed that EU leaders had unanimously approved the guidelines which had been circulated in recent weeks, and which contains strong language on recognising the special position of Ireland.

Mr Tusk said that the summit had approved the guidelines in less than a minute – a detail intended to emphasise the unity of the remaining EU-27 in advance of the negotiations with the UK.

“The most important thing to come out of today is the unity of the European Council,” the President of the Parliament Antonio Tajani said, while officials stressed that the summit progressed as expected.

Speaking in Irish as he entered the three-hour summit shortly after 12pm (Irish time), Taoiseach Enda Kenny said he was happy his fellow European leaders had recognised the issues facing the Irish people and the Irish Government.

“The purpose of today’s meeting is to get agreement on the draft negotiation document for Brexit, ” Mr Kenny said.

Ireland, the Taoiseach said, “has prepared assiduously and very well for this over the last 18 months”.

“Our priorities are reflected in the document from the European parliament and from the European Council,” Mr Kenny said.

Guidelines adopted unanimously. EU27 firm and fair political mandate for the #Brexit talks is ready. #EUCO — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) April 29, 2017

EU leaders are holding a special one-day summit to approve the 27-member bloc’s priorities in advance of the opening of negotiations with the UK on arrangements for the British to leave the union.

President of the European Council – the highest decision-making body of the EU, made up the heads of governments of all members states – Mr Tusk has described the priorities of the EU side as being “people, money and Ireland”.

By this he meant that the first phase of the talks with the British must deal with the rights of EU citizens resident in the UK (and of British citizens resident in the EU), the size of the bill that Britain must pay for ongoing liabilities (EU programmes to which it has committed, pensions of British EU officials, etc) and the position of Northern Ireland and its border with the Republic.

Questions

Only once these questions have been resolved will the EU begin discussions with the UK on the future relationship, which will include the shape of any trade deal. The trade element of the future relationship is especially important to Ireland given the close economic ties between the two countries, but also because any tariffs between the UK and the EU would have to be enforced on the Irish border.

Drafts of the EU’s priorities for the opening of the talks have been circulating in European capitals for the past month since British triggered the article 50 mechanism, formally giving notice of their intention to leave the EU.

Under the terms of the article, Britain will exit in two years, at the end of March 2019. However, both sides have acknowledged the possibility of a transition period after 2019, when the UK could gradually withdraw from EU rules, in preference to a sudden exit.

EU leaders are expected to agree a declaration this afternoon which would pave the way for Northern Ireland to automatically become part of the EU if it ever wished to join the Republic in a United Ireland. The declaration, known in Brussels as the “Kenny text”, is likely to be included as part of the published minutes of today’s meeting, and so forms part of the summit’s conclusions, officials said.

The draft declaration says: “The European Council acknowledges that the Good Friday Agreement expressly provides for an agreed mechanism whereby a united Ireland may be brought about through peaceful and democratic means. In this regard, the European Council acknowledges that, in accordance with international law, the entire territory of such a united Ireland would thus be part of the European Union. ”

EU officials told The Irish Times last night that a statement, known in Brussels as the “Kenny text”, has already been approved in principle by all member states and “is going to be accepted”.

However, the Sinn Féin MEP Martina Anderson, who is also in Brussels, said that today represented a “golden opportunity” for the Taoiseach to seek a special status within the EU for the North.

Earlier Mr Tusk has stressed the need for EU leaders to remain united in their approach to Brexit negotiations with the UK.

Arriving at the summit Mr Tusk reiterated his belief that the shape of a future trading relationship can only be considered when progress is made on the terms of the UK’s departure.

The declaration, which echoes the experience of East Germany after German unification in 1990, will be recorded as a “statement for the minutes”, the equivalent of council conclusions at a formal summit.