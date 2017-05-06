Emmanuel Macron emails posted online in ‘massive’ hacking operation

On the eve of the most consequential French presidential election in decades, the staff of the centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron said late Friday that the campaign had been targeted by a “massive and coordinated” hacking operation, one with the potential to destabilize the nation’s democracy before voters go to the polls on Sunday.

The hacking, which involved a dump of campaign documents, including emails and accounting records, emerged hours before a legal prohibition on campaign communications went into effect.

While the leak may have little effect, the timing makes it extremely difficult for Macron to mitigate any damaging fallout before the runoff election, in which he faces the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, who has pledged to pull France out of the euro and hold a referendum to leave the European Union.

The hacking immediately evoked comparisons to November’s election in the United States, during which US intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, ordered an “influence campaign” to benefit the Republican nominee, Donald Trump. Groups linked to Russia have been accused of trying to hack the Macron organization.

In a statement, the Macron campaign said the hackers had mixed fake documents along with authentic ones, “to sow doubt and misinformation”.

Earlier on Friday, Le Pen’s campaign staff said its website also had faced “regular and targeted” attacks during the campaign. Unlike Macron, however, it did not appear Le Pen’s campaign documents had been compromised. The authorities did not immediately confirm the Le Pen camp’s account.

The Macron campaign said the documents leaked Friday were stolen several weeks ago after the personal and professional emails of staff members at En Marche, his political movement, were hacked.

In the attack reported Friday, Vitali Kremez, the director of research at Flashpoint, a business risk intelligence company in New York, said he suspected the involvement of a Russian-linked espionage operation known as APT28. “The key goals and objectives of the campaign appear to be to undermine Macron’s presidential candidacy and cast doubt on the democratic electoral process in general,” he said.

Security researchers who have been tracking APT28, also known as Fancy Bear, say it has been moving aggressively against NATO members and a variety of Western targets using various hacking tools, including spear-phishing attacks, but also through the exploitation of vulnerabilities in technologies that allow Russian hackers to invade their targets undetected by security software.

– New York Times