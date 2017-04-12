Dortmund reeling as letter claims responsibility for bus attack

The three explosive charges detonated at 7.16pm, one minute after Borussia Dortmund left team hotel “l’Arrivée”. The team never arrived at their stadium, 10km away, where 65,000 BVB and AS Monaco fans were waiting for the Champion League match.

Instead, with a “huge bang”, windows shattered in two places on the black bus, emblazoned with the BVB yellow and black. Players inside ducked or threw themselves to the ground of the bus, disembarking moments later in a shocked daze. They stood around checking their phones when an additional escort of machine-gun wielding police officers arrived. The players reboarded and the bus sped away.

“The bang was so loud it reminded me of the war,” said one elderly resident, out walking in dog, to Bild tabloid.

Four hours later at a press conference, Dortmund police confirmed the Bundesliga team had been the victim of a “targeted attack” with a “serious explosive device”, possibly concealed in a hedge.

“When bus turned onto the main street there was a huge bang, a real explosion,” said BVB goalkeeper Roman Bürki to Swiss tabloid Blick. He ducked for cover, “unsure if anything else would happen”.

While Bürki escaped with shock, 26 -year-old Spanish defender Marc Batra sitting beside him wasn’t so lucky. His evening ended, not on the pitch, but in an operating theatre with glass shards in his arm and a broken wrist. A second bomb victim, a police officer accompanying the bus, also received medical treatment.

Dortmund police chief Gregor Lang told the press conference the team was already the subject of security measures because of “abstract danger”, measures that will be stepped up now.

“We have to assume . . . that this was a targeted attack on the BVB team,” he added.

Letter found

At the scene of the explosion, a preliminary investigation with a police drone and sniffer dogs revealed a fourth object, believed to be rubbish, and a letter claiming responsibility for the attack.

“The authenticity of the letter is being checked,” said state prosecutor Sandra Lücke. There were reports on Wednesday that the letter claimed the attack was in retaliation for German military reconnaissance missions against Islamic State in Syria.

With 65,000 fans still in the BVB stadium on Tuesday night, Dortmund police immediately sounded a full alarm and summoned all available police forces: to secure the scene of the explosion and to evacuate bewildered fans.

Over the PA system, stadium spokesman Norbert Dickel told fans at 8.01pm of a “serious incident after the departure of the team bus”.

“There is no reason for panic here in the stadium, and we will keep you informed over the score boards,” he added.

Police have found a latter which claims responsibility for the attack. Photograph: Friedemann Vogel/ EPA

As fans streamed out, BVB chairman Hans-Joachim Watzke said the team was “in a complete state of shock”.

While police began their work, Mr Watzke announced – not without controversy – that the cancelled match would go ahead on Wednesday evening instead.

“It is very difficult to play this match tomorrow, but the schedule doesn’t allow any other possibility,” said BVB team spokesman Sascha Fligge. “In such a difficult time, we hope that the Borussia family will show solidarity.”

Solidarity on social media was evident minutes after the attack, with BVB offering AS Monaco beds for the night.

This evening fans will face “considerable” security measures at the stadium in the western German city although police said “nothing was targeted at the stadium”.

Unknown motive

Late on Tuesday evening, as police upgraded their investigation to homicide, they had yet to announce a motive for the attack and were keeping an open mind on the perpetrator. Amid speculation that the bombs were detonated locally, police announced the hunt for the driver of a car with foreign number plates, spotted near the scene of the explosion on Wittbräucker Strasse in Dortmund’s Höchsten district.

Tuesday’s first attack on a German football team carried uncomfortable memories of the November 2015 in Paris, where an Islamic State massacre unfolded outside.

On Tuesday evening at 8.45pm, kick-off time, the Dortmund stadium was deserted. Half an hour later, Monaco players emerged onto the pitch for a ghostly training session.

On Wednesday evening, Dortmund police chief Gregor Lange has promised to do “everything humanly possible that the match can take place safely”.

“But there is no 100 per cent security,” he warns. “What can be expected, we will do.”