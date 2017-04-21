Dortmund bus attack: Suspect may have been manipulating stock prices

Police have arrested a 28-year-old German-Russian man suspected of carrying out the bomb attack on the Borussia Dortmund football team bus in a bid to earn millions through stock price manipulation.

After a week under observation, special forces police swooped on the man, identified only as Sergej W, early on Thursday near Tübingen in the south-western state of Baden-Württemberg.

According to reports, the man is believed to have bought significant put options in Borussia shares, in anticipation of a price fall, using a computer traced to the L’Arrivée team hotel in Dortmund.

He booked a room in the hotel a month previously, demanding a room in the hotel with a view of the street, and is believed to have been present when the bombs went off on April 11th.

The explosions, a minute after the bus left the hotel, injured two men: Spanish defender Marc Bartra and a police outrider. The three bombs, containing large amounts of shrapnel, were concealed in a bush alongside the route and appear to have been detonated by remote control.

From the start, police were doubtful of the Islamist motive alluded to in three copies of a letter found near the scene of the explosion.

For the last week they had been watching the former hotel guest around the clock. A further tip-off came from bank money laundering investigators. Though German professional football has been rocked in the past by match-fixing cases, this case – if confirmed – brings manipulation to a new level. Dortmund lost their Champions League match against AS Monaco in a rescheduled match 24 hours after the blast.

Pictures of the arrest published by Germany’s Bild tabloid show heavily-armed police breaking into a yellow-coloured building with a battering ram in the town of Rottenburg.

Police will give further details of their arrest in a noon briefing. They previously described the explosive devices as “very professional” but the main explosive device was badly placed and most of its explosive power – with a 100m radius - missed the bus.

“It was only luck that nothing worse happened,” said Frauke Köhler, a spokeswoman for the federal prosecutor.

Dortmund police raided two apartments shortly after the blast and took into custody one man, an Iraqi national with Islamic State links who sought asylum in Germany last year. They arrested him a day later, but for heading an Islanic State commando group and not because of links to the Dortmund blast.