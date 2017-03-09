Donald Tusk re-elected as European Council president

EU leaders have re-elected Donald Tusk as European Council president.

Poland was the only country which opposed the reappointment of former Polish prime minister on Thursday, Czech prime minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Twitter.

Ahead of an EU leaders’ summit in Brussels, current Polish prime minister Beata Szydlo said Warsaw did not want Tusk as European Council president because he had criticised Polish government policies.

More to follow . . .

Reuters