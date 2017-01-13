Cyprus talks break up amid split over security arrangements

Talks in Geneva to reunite Cyprus broke up overnight amid sharp divisions over new security arrangements as Turkey insisted on a military presence on the divided Mediterranean island.

Negotiators for Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities plan a fresh effort next week to break the logjam after the foreign ministers of Greece, Turkey and Britain stepped back from the process.

Cyprus has been split along ethnic lines since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third in response to an Athens-inspired coup aimed at uniting the island with Greece. A UN buffer zone divides the breakaway Turkish-Cypriot state, recognised only by Ankara, from the Greek-Cypriot state, an EU member.

The Geneva talks had been cast as an historic opportunity to end the partition after 20 months of UN-brokered talks between Nicos Anastasiades, Greek Cypriot president, and Mustafa Akinci, the Turkish Cypriot leader.

The island leaders started intensive talks in the Swiss city on Monday. António Guterres, the newly-installed UN secretary general, said they had made progress on questions of territory, property and EU relations but he recognised there was no “quick fix” to four decades of division.

Greece, Turkey and Britain had joined the negotiation on Thursday as any deal would reopen the system of security “guarantees” in place since the end of British rule in 1960. Treaties dating from that time give London, Athens and Ankara a right of military intervention on the island.

This remains highly contentious, with Greek Cypriots demanding the withdrawal of some 30,000 Turkish troops from the island and Turkish Cypriots insisting on a Turkish military presence for their own protection.

Far apart

Mevlut Cavotoglu , Turkey’s foreign minister, indicated that negotiators remain far apart of this question. “Today, as the foreign ministers, we frankly shared our position on different issues – particularly on security and guarantee issues,” he said in Geneva. “At the end, we found out that we have totally different positions.”

The presence of Turkish soldiers on Cyprus was an “indispensable” demand of Turkish Cypriots, Mr Cavotoglu added.

A UN statement said the talks underscored the objective of finding “mutually acceptable” solutions on security and guarantees that addressed the concerns of both communities.

The UN said the talks’ participants “recognised that the security of one community cannot come at the expense of the security of the other. They also acknowledged the need to address the traditional security concerns of the two communities while at the same time developing a security vision for a future united federal Cyprus.”

Mr Anastasiades and Mr Akinci aim to establish two constituent states on Cyprus to run most of the island’s affairs within an overarching federal framework, sharing power between the two communities.

