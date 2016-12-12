Christine Lagarde on trial over French payout to tycoon

International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde went on trial in Paris on Monday over her role in a €400 million payout of French taxpayer money to businessman Bernard Tapie in 2008.

Ms Lagarde (60) was France’s finance minister in the government of then-president Nicolas Sarkozy when she approved an out-of-court settlement with Mr Tapie to end a long-running dispute between the magnate and the French state.

Accused of negligence leading to misuse of public funds, she denies any wrongdoing. She risks up to a year in jail and a fine of €15,000 if convicted.

Were it to happen, a maximum sentence could raise questions about the widely respected politician’s ability to continue as head of the Washington-based IMF, where her predecessor Dominique Strauss-Kahn quit in 2011 over a sex assault scandal.

On the eve of Monday’s trial opening, Ms Lagarde told France 2 public television she was confident and she denied favouring Mr Tapie or having acted on Mr Sarkozy’s orders.

“Negligence is a non-intentional offence. I think we are all a bit negligent sometimes in our life. I have done my job as well as I could, within the limits of what I knew,” she said.

Investigators have said that Ms Lagarde’s behaviour in the case went beyond simple carelessness.

Her trial is only the fifth to be held before the Cour de Justice de la Republique, a special tribunal created in 1993 to try cabinet ministers.

A panel of 15, including 12 politicians from both the lower and upper houses of parliament, will hear the case, which is scheduled to run until December 20th.

They are expected to focus on correspondence between Ms Lagarde and her staff as well as the government body that manages state corporate holdings, which advised against private arbitration.

The case dates back to a time when Mr Tapie sued the state for compensation after selling his stake in sports company Adidas to then state-owned Credit Lyonnais in 1993.

He accused the bank of defrauding him after it resold its stake for a much higher price. With the case stuck in the courts, the two sides agreed to private settlement and Mr Tapie was awarded in 2008 a €403 million payout, including interest.

Reuters