‘Carlos the Jackal’ convicted of bombing in Paris in 1974
Ilich Ramirez Sanchez already serving life sentence in France for attacks in 1970s and ’80s
A portait of Ilich Ramirez Sanchez (Carlos the Jackal) taken in the early 1970s, Ramirez arriving to face trial at the Palais de Justice in Paris on March 7th, 2001 and arriving at the Criminal Court of the Palais de Justice in Paris on December 9th, 2013. Photographs: Jack Guez & Bertrand Guay/AFP/Getty Images
Courtroom sketch shows Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, aka Carlos (C), his wife and lawyer Isabelle Coutant-Peyre (right) and his other lawyer Francis Vuillemin (left) during his trial for the deadly bombing at Publicis Paris shop more than 40 years ago. Pictures: Benoit Peyrucq/AFP/Getty Images
A French court has sentenced Carlos the Jackal, once one of the world’s most wanted criminals, to life imprisonment on Tuesday for a 1974 grenade attack on a Paris shop that killed two people.
The Venezuelan, whose real name is Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, is already serving a life sentence in France for deadly attacks in the 1970s and 1980s.
– Reuters