‘Carlos the Jackal’ convicted of bombing in Paris in 1974

Ilich Ramirez Sanchez already serving life sentence in France for attacks in 1970s and ’80s

 

A French court has sentenced Carlos the Jackal, once one of the world’s most wanted criminals, to life imprisonment on Tuesday for a 1974 grenade attack on a Paris shop that killed two people.

The Venezuelan, whose real name is Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, is already serving a life sentence in France for deadly attacks in the 1970s and 1980s.

More to follow

– Reuters