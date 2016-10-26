Calais ‘Jungle’ clearance resumes after fires overnight

Demolition work has kicked off on the third day of the operation to rid Calais of its “Jungle” migrant camp.

Several small diggers crushed the makeshift homes that until recently sheltered migrants and refugees, before loading the debris into a large red skip.

Workers could be seen preparing to use a chainsaw to break up the wooden pallets, plastic and fabric a little before 9am.

Migrants fleeing poverty and war outside Europe have over the past few years congregated at Calais, the main port entry to Britain from France, in the hope of finding new lives across the short stretch of sea.

They have continued to come despite the high fences built over past months to keep them from crossing.

The operation to dismantle the camp resumed following a night of ritual tent and shelter-burning and some gas-bottle explosions.

Regional prefect Fabienne Buccio said it was difficult to prevent the fires.

“Some migrants follow traditions - we asked them not to do it - but they set ablaze their tents and their shelters when they leave,” she said.

“We told them not to do it, but some...do it anyway. We are on standby, the fire brigade is in the vicinity to guarantee security and to prevent the fire from spreading. It’s part of a tradition. Even if we would like them to refrain from doing it, they do it.”

A Calais prefecture official told France Info radio on Wednesday morning that one person had been slightly injured in his inner ear by one of the explosions and had been taken to hospital.

“The operation will continue today to remove the empty shelters and to avoid them being set fire to again,” a prefecture spokesman said.

Dozens of police vans lined the perimeter of the camp while armed officers patrolled the site on Wednesday.

Shoes, cooking utensils and other former belongings lay scattered on the ground as the diggers set to work.

On Tuesday, 1,636 people, including 372 minors, passed through the registration centre on the edge of the sprawling camp, taking the total so far to more than 4,000.

Turned away

Reports emerged of young migrants believed to be minors being turned away from the warehouse by police. Several were seen desperately asking journalists and aid workers for information.

Charities criticised the decision to proceed with demolition while there were still children unaccounted for in the camp, with Save the Children and Unicef calling it “unacceptable”.

Elsewhere in the camp, the charred remains of what were once shops and restaurants providing residents with chai tea and naan bread flanked the once-bustling main thoroughfare.

Help Refugees charity reported that the overnight fires had destroyed safe spaces for children, meaning 40 unaccompanied minors were forced to sleep in a mosque.

The fires also destroyed a bus for women and children and makeshift youth centre, the charity added.

Yesterday, its volunteers delivered more than one hundred sleeping bags for children who were still in the camp.

Meanwhile, a Care4Calais aid worker said around 200 children had slept outside the camp overnight due to fearing their safety inside.

She told the Press Association: “There were the fires going on, so the fear of that — but also because there’s no-one there to protect them. All of the grown-ups have gone and it’s just the people who are playing now.

“If they aren’t registered today and put into the containers tonight, they will be again without anywhere safe to sleep.”