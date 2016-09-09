Cable car passengers stuck overnight brought back to safety

Thirty-three tourists who were trapped in cable cars dangling high above the Alps overnight, have all been safely rescued.

Emergency workers had scrambled at first light on Friday to rescue the stranded, who included a child, after the ride jammed at 3.30pm Irish time on Thursday.

More than 110 people were initially trapped on the 5km (3 mile) ride between two mountain peaks at an altitude of over 3,000m (9,840 feet) when three cables snared.

In a statement, La Compagnie du Mont Blanc, which runs the cable car, gave no reason for the accident but said the cables could become tangled after an abrupt halt to the system or in strong winds.

Four helicopters rescued 65 people from the four-person cable cars before night fell over Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in the Alps. Another dozen people were evacuated during the night by rescuers using ropes.

The cable car connects Aiguille du Midi peak on the French side of the mountain and the Helbronner summit on the Italian border. The panoramic ride over glaciers usually takes 30 minutes to complete.

Reuters