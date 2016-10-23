British man found dead and tied to bench at Malaga airport

A British man has been found dead outside Malaga airport in Spain.

The man was discovered bound to a bench with cable ties on Friday morning with his trousers pulled down to his ankles, according to Spanish media.

The British foreign office said they were aware of the reports but could not confirm the identity of the man.

A spokeswoman said: “We are in contact with local authorities following reports of the death of a British man in Malaga, Spain.”

PA