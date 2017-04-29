Brexit summit: EU accepts united Ireland declaration

EU leaders have agreed Northern Ireland will automatically become part of the European Union if its people vote to join a united Ireland in a future Border poll.

At a summit in Brussels which concluded shortly before 3pm (Irish time) on Saturday, the leaders of the 27 remaining EU states also unanimously approved guidelines for how the bloc will conduct its Brexit negotiations with the UK

European Council president Donald Tusk said the summit had approved the guidelines in less than a minute - a detail intended to emphasise the unity of the remaining EU-27 in advance of the negotiations with the UK.

“The most important thing to come out of today is the unity of the European Council,” European Parliament president Antonio Tajani said, while officials stressed that the summit had progressed as expected.

The declaration regarding Ireland paves the way for Northern Ireland to automatically become part of the EU if it ever wished to join the Republic in a United Ireland.

The declaration, known in Brussels as the “Kenny text”, says: “The European Council acknowledges that the Good Friday Agreement expressly provides for an agreed mechanism whereby a united Ireland may be brought about through peaceful and democratic means.

“In this regard, the European Council acknowledges that, in accordance with international law, the entire territory of such a united Ireland would thus be part of the European Union.”

Speaking in Irish as he entered the summit, Taoiseach Enda Kenny said he was happy his fellow European leaders had recognised the issues facing the Irish people and the Irish Government.

Guidelines adopted unanimously. EU27 firm and fair political mandate for the #Brexit talks is ready. #EUCO — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) April 29, 2017

“The purpose of today’s meeting is to get agreement on the draft negotiation document for Brexit,” Mr Kenny said.

Ireland, the Taoiseach said, “has prepared assiduously and very well for this over the last 18 months”.

Priorities

“Our priorities are reflected in the document from the European Parliament and from the European Council,” Mr Kenny said.

EU leaders held the special one-day summit to approve the bloc’s priorities in advance of the opening of negotiations with the UK on arrangements for the British to leave the union.

As head of the European Council - the highest decision-making body of the EU, made up the heads of governments of all members states - Mr Tusk has described the priorities of the EU side as being “people, money and Ireland”.

By this he meant that the first phase of the talks with the British must deal with the rights of EU citizens resident in the UK (and of British citizens resident in the EU), the size of the bill that Britain must pay for ongoing liabilities (EU programmes to which it has committed, pensions of British EU officials, etc) and the position of Northern Ireland and its Border with the Republic.

Questions

Only once these questions have been resolved will the EU begin discussions with the UK on the nature of their future relationship, which will include the shape of any trade deal.

The trade element of any future relationship is especially important to Ireland given its close economic ties with the UK, but also because any tariffs between the UK and the EU would have to be enforced on the Irish Border.

Drafts of the EU’s priorities for the opening of the talks have been circulating in European capitals for the past month since the British government triggered the article 50 mechanism, formally giving notice of their intention to leave the EU.

Under the terms of the article, the UK will exit in two years, at the end of March 2019.

However, both sides have acknowledged the possibility of a transition period after 2019, when the UK could gradually withdraw from EU rules, instead of a sudden exit.

Earlier, Mr Tusk has stressed the need for EU leaders to remain united in their approach to Brexit negotiations with the UK.

Arriving at the summit, Mr Tusk reiterated his belief that the shape of a future trading relationship can only be considered when progress is made on the terms of the UK’s departure.

The declaration on Ireland, which echoes the experience of East Germany after German unification in 1990, will be recorded as a “statement for the minutes”, the equivalent of council conclusions at a formal summit.