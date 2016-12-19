Breaking: Truck drives into Christmas market in Berlin
At least one person is dead and several are injured after incident in German city
A general view of the Christmas market on the main shopping street Kurfuerstendamm in Berlin, Germany. Photograph: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters
A truck ploughed into a crowd close to a Christmas market in the German capital Berlin on Monday evening, killing one person and injuring several others, German police said.
No other details were immediately available about the incident, which occurred near the fashionable Kurfuerstendamm avenue in the west of the city.
It was not clear why the truck veered off the road into the market.
More to follow . . .
Reuters