BREAKING: Several people stabbed in Finland attack

Suspect shot and arrested after incident in Finnish city of Turku, local police say

Turku, in Finland. File photograph: Dallas and John Heaton/Robert Harding World Imagery

Several people have been stabbed in the Finnish city of Turku, police said on Friday, adding that they had shot at and arrested one person.

People should stay away from Turku’s city centre, police said on their Twitter account.

The Turun Sanomat newspaper reported that at least one person was killed in the attack.

