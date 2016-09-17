BREAKING: Security operation under way in central Paris
People have been asked to stay away from the 1st Arrondissement
French police hav e said there is a security operation under way in central Paris and they have advised people to stay away.
French police hav e said there is a security operation under way in central Paris and they have advised people to stay away.
The area affected is the first Arrondissement. The French government issued a warning about an attack in a church. There are unconfirmed reports that it is a hostage situation.
More to follow.