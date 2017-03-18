BREAKING: Man shot dead after incident at Paris Orly airport
Airport evacuated after man reportedly tried to grab a weapon and was shot dead by French soldiers
Emergency vehicles arrive at Orly airport southern terminal in Paris, France on Saturday. Photograph: Reuters
French soldiers shot dead a man at Paris’ Orly airport on Saturday after he tried to grab a weapon, BFM TV reported.
The airport was evacuated following the incident, the television channel said.
French police confirmed that a security operation was in progress at the airport, south of the capital.
More to follow