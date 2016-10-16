BREAKING: Four killed after balcony collapses in France
Dozens injured after balcony collapses just before midnight in Angers in western France
Four people have been killed and dozens of others injured after a balcony collapsed in the French city of Angers.
Four people have been killed and dozens of others injured after a balcony collapsed in the French city of Angers.
Local media are reporting that ten people, thought to be students, were on the balcony when it collapsed just before midnight on Sunday.
It is not known what caused the accident.
More details to follow.