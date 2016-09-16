Bratislava summit signals intent on ‘promise of prosperity’

EU leaders pledged to strengthen Europe’s security capabilities and “deliver on the promise of prosperity” to its citizens following their first major gathering since Britain’s shock decision to leave the European Union.

In a defiant declaration issued after Friday’s meeting, EU leaders said they were “determined to make a success of the EU with 27 member states”.

“The EU is not perfect but it is the best instrument we have for addressing the new challenges we are facing,” they said.

In a reflection of the strong emphasis during the summit on the refugee crisis and defence and security matters, the communiqué said that the EU was needed “not only to guarantee peace and democracy but also the security of our people”.

German chancellor Angela Merkel said that while Europe found itself in “a decisive phase in the evolution of the European Union,” the summit was “not about lofty declarations or treaty change”. Instead, “months of intensive months” would follow, culminating in a summit to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Rome next March in the Italian capital.

Speaking alongside French President Hollande in a rare post-summit joint press conference, Chancellor Merkel said that France and Germany’s joint proposals for further defence co-operation had been well received by member states. “People all over Europe are worried about terrorism about security . . . the proposals will be elaborated by the 27 over the next few months.”

Paris and Berlin have been leading calls for greater defence co-operation, including the possible establishment of an EU military headquarters and co-ordination of defence spending.

She also addressed the economic challenges ahead for Europe, noting that the promises of prosperity offered by Europe had not been fulfilled. “Europe should be the workshop for the future,” she said.

Migration crisis

As the EU pledged €108 million in emergency funding, 200 extra border guards and 50 vehicles to Bulgaria, which is seeing a significant number of refugees crossing into the country from Turkey, French president Francois Hollande said the EU must support EU countries that are at the frontline of the migration crisis such as Greece, Italy and Bulgaria.

Other measures agreed by leaders was a proposal for a new US-style Travel Information and Authorisation System which will undertake advance security checks on passengers before they enter the EU, increased information-sharing between security services in member states and the full mobilisation of the European border and coast guard before the end of the year. Many of the measures had been flagged in European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker’s key-note speech to the European Parliament on Wednesday.

While Britain’s decision in June to exit the European Union prompted the convening of the meeting, Brexit did not feature during the summit.

But speaking to reporters after the meeting, Mr Tusk and Mr Juncker reiterated the EU’s position that compromise on free movement of workers would not be on the table in the forthcoming negotiations.

“We want to have very good, very close relation with the UK. At the same time, it is not possible for these negotiations to damage our interests,” said Mr Juncker said. “Concerning the freedom of movement of workers and of persons . . . we are sticking to that position and this is not a game between prime ministers leaving and prime ministers remaining, this is about people in Europe, so I cannot see any possibility of compromising on that very issue,” he said.

In a warning to London, Mr Tusk stressed that the EU’s priority in the forthcoming negotiations with Britain was to preserve the interests of the remaining 27 member states. “It’s absolutely clear that our procedures, our rules, described very precisely in our treaties, are to protect our interests, of the 27 countries, not the leaving country,” he said.