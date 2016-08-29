Bomb reportedly detonated at Brussels Institute of Criminology
Belgium on terror alert since Islamic State attack on airport and metro
A bomb has reportedly gone off at the Brussels Institute of Criminology.
It happen at about 2.30am loncal time, according to Belgian media.
A car reportedly rammed three fences to get near the institute’s building, where the bomb was detonated. No casualties were reported
Brussels airport and metro were the targets of an Islamic State bomb attack that killed 32 people in March. Belgium remains on a high terror alert.