Black Sea crash: Russian search teams find flight recorder

Search teams have recovered a flight recorder from the Russian military plane that crashed into the Black Sea over the weekend, the Russian defence ministry has said.

All 92 people aboard the Tu-154 plane are believed to have died on Sunday morning when it crashed two minutes after taking off from the southern Russian city of Sochi.

The 84 passengers included dozens of singers from Russia’s world-famous military choir who were going to the Russian Air Force base in Syria to perform at a new year concert.

The defence ministry said in a statement that one of the flight recorders was found about a mile from the shore.

State television showed footage of searchers in an inflatable boat carrying a container with a bright orange object submerged in water.

The ministry said the black box would be immediately flown to Moscow. It did not mention whether any damage had been done to the recorder.

About 3,500 people, 45 ships and 192 divers have been sweeping a large area for bodies of the victims and debris, and dozens of drones and several submersibles have also been involved in the search.

Rescue teams have recovered 12 bodies and numerous body fragments, which have been flown to Moscow for identification.

Divers found fragments of the fuselage, parts of the engine and various mechanical parts at night, the defence ministry said.

Officials have not announced the cause of the plane crash, but they have been anxious to end speculation that it might have been caused by a bomb on board or a portable air defence missile.

Some aviation experts have noted that the crew’s failure to communicate any technical problem, and a large area over which fragments of the plane were scattered, point to a possible explosion on board.

Russia has grounded all Tupolev- 154 planes until it discovers the cause of the crash, the Interfax news agency reported.

Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said earlier that the plane’s flight recorders did not have radio beacons, so locating them on the seabed was going to be challenging.

Speaking on television Mr Sokolov said terrorism was not among the main theories for the crash cause, and that authorities were looking into a possible technical fault or a pilot error.

The intelligence agency FSB echoed his comments later, saying it “has not found any signs or facts pointing to a possible terror attack or sabotage on board”.

The intelligence agency is now focusing the probe on possibilities such as a pilot error, low quality of fuel, external objects getting in the engine or an unspecified technical fault. The plane began its flight from Moscow’s military airport of Chkalovsky.

The FSB insisted the plane was under its surveillance and that only two people, both FSB officers, got onboard when the jet landed in Sochi for refuelling. The plane did not carry any military or dual-use cargo, the FSB said.

