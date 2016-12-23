Berlin market attack suspect ‘shot dead’ in Italy

A man shot dead by Milan police at 3am Friday morning was “without a shadow of a doubt” Anis Amri, chief suspect in Monday’s Christmas market attack in Berlin, Italy’s interior minister has said.

Marco Minniti said Amri was stopped during a routine control after attracting the attention of a Milan police patrol.

“Without hesitation he took a pistol out of his rucksack and shot the policeman who had asked him for ID,” said Mr Minniti at a news conference in Rome. “The police officers responded and the person that attacked our patrol was killed.”

One of the officers, Christian Movio, was injured in the shoot-out but is not in a critical condition and is recovering in hospital, the minister said.

Mr Minniti praised the officer as a “very motivated, extraordinary young person”, whom he thanked for his professionalism.

He said the operation took place in “complete safety” and that he would personally visit the injured officer in hospital and “give him a big hug”.

News of the killing in Milan will come as a huge relief to German authorities after a fruitless hunt for the 24 year-old Tunisian man.

German officials said they are awaiting written confirmation from Italy that the man shot by police was indeed Amri.

German investigators discovered Amri’s fingerprints on the door and steering wheel of the lorry that ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market just after 8pm on Monday evening, killing 12 and injuring 48.

German police had been on the back foot in this investigation after initially detaining the wrong man and only discovering Amri’s ID under the lorry’s driver seat almost 24 hours after the attack.

They stepped up their manhunt in the capital after video footage emerged on Thursday night apparently showing the chief suspect of Monday’s Christmas market attack at a city mosque eight hours after the attack.

Mosque

The grainy footage from a police observation camera shows him in a woolly hat and thick winter coat in the Moabit district of the city, four kilometres north of the Breitscheidplatz market where eight hours earlier, a truck ploughed into it.

The mosque in the Perlebergerstrasse is a meeting point of Berlin’s Islamist scene and was raided on Thursday by police, along with apartments in the city.

Separate video footage from a car dashboard camera, also released on Thursday night, shows the moment of impact.

The black Scania truck hijacked for the attack, races across an intersection and vanishes into the market as, seconds later, people begin to flee.

Police had issued a European arrest warrant and €100,000 reward for information leading to Amri’s capture. They believed he had gone-to-ground in Berlin, where he had lived in recent months.

German investigators are all but certain that Amri was the driver of the lorry behind Monday’s attack.

As well as his wallet containing ID papers, unconfirmed reports say he also left his mobile phone under the driver’s seat. It was reportedly almost 24 hours after the attack, in a second search of the cab, that the items were recovered.

Plot

Meanwhile, police in the western city of Oberhausen say they have arrested two brothers from Kosovo who were allegedly planning an attack on a shopping centre in the city, one of Europe’s biggest, and the adjacent Christmas market.

The two brothers, 28 and 31 years old, were detained in the nearby city of Duisburg and police say they are hunting urgently for others who may have been involved in the plot.

Police patrolled the Oberhausen centre and Christmas market from 6pm until it closed at 10pm but say there is no apparent link between the Oberhausen and Berlin cases.

Victims

Among the Berlin market dead were Dalia Elyakim, a 60-year-old Israeli woman visiting the city, and 31 year-old Italian Fabrizia Di Lorenzo, who lived in Berlin.

Other dead, included a 32-year-old man and 53-year-old woman from Brandenburg, the state surrounding Berlin.

Three of the 12 Berlin market dead still have not been identified, though DNA tests are likely to give final answers on Friday.

Survivors of the attack include a 21-year-old man, identified only as Inaki E from Bilbao, and Richard Ramirez, a 62-year-old who moved from Texas to Berlin a decade ago.

“They told me he is in intensive care and they had to remove a part of his bowel,” Mr Ramirez’s’s brother Armando told US television station KGBT. The fate of the man’s boyfriend has not yet been established.

On Thursday, Chancellor Angela Merkel said she hoped the main suspect for the Berlin attack would be caught.

“In the last days I’m been proud at how calmly most people have reacted to this situation,” she said.

The family of the Polish driver who was apparently killed by Amri has been overwhelmed by offers of support from around the world.

Lukasz Urban (37) was driving from Turin to Warsaw via Berlin when his truck was hijacked on Monday. He was shot shortly after the crash. Given injuries to his body, police believe he struggled with the hijacker to pull the the truck back out of the market and spare further lives.

“We are getting heaps of requests about how to support the family of our colleague Lukas,” wrote Ariel Zurawski, the driver’s cousin and boss, on his Facebook page.