Berlin lorry kills 12 and injures 48 after being ‘deliberately’ driven into crowd at Christmas market

Berlin police are questioning a reported asylum seeker suspected of deliberately crashing an articulated lorry into a Christmas market in the western city centre on Monday evening, killing 12 and injuring 48, many seriously.

In a Tweet shortly before 6am, Berlin police confirmed that the incident was no accident, saying: “Our investigators assume that the truck was deliberately steered into the crowd at the Christmas market on Breitscheidplatz.”

Hours earlier, Germany’s federal interior minister Thomas de Maizière said he “didn’t want to use the word attack although there is much to indicate in this direction”.

The broad traffic island between the Budapesterstree and Kurfürstendamm boulevard is home to one of Berlin’s biggest and most popular Christmas market, with stalls clustered around the iconic ruined tower of the Kaiser Wilhelm memorial church.

Eye-witnesses at the market reported hearing a loud bang as the black articulated truck left the Budapesterstrasse and ploughed into the narrow market walkways. It stopped short of the market Christmas tree beside the iconic ruined church tower, with its windshield shattered and demolished wooden cabins in its wake.

Suspected driver

The suspected driver of the truck, reported variously as a Syrian and Afghan asylum seeker who was already known to police but not as an Islamist terrorist, fled the scene but was detained two kilometres away by police at the Victory Column, near the Brandenburg Gate.

Olaf Hermann, manager of an Irish pub 50 metres from the scene, said the market was not very busy on Monday evening.

“I’ve been outside and I’ve seen the truck, I’ve seen the guys, I’ve seen some of the dead guys as well, there was panic there,” said Mr Hermann.

Truck

Just now a truck drove over the sideway at #Breitscheidplatz. Our colleagues report injured people. More information here. — Polizei Berlin (@polizeiberlin) December 19, 2016

Police believe the truck was stolen across the border in Poland at 3.44pm on Monday. In the cabin of the truck, behind the smashed windscreen, Berlin police found a dead man. They identified the man in the passenger seat as a Polish citizen but made no comment on the cause of death. The articulated lorry was carrying steel bars and was not scheduled to be travelling on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Polish media the truck was registered to a transport company in Gryfino, near the German border. The truck was en-route from Italy and the wife of the driver said she last had contact with her husband at 4pm.

Ariel Zurawski, the owner of the transport company, told Poland’s TVN news channel the driver was his cousin, a driver of 15 years’ experience, and he could vouch for his character. He claimed the driver of the truck in Berlin was not his cousin.

Eye-witnesses

Eye-witnesses in Berlin reported seeing the truck barrel into the market just after 8pm, leaving the Budapesterstrasse with no lights on. It demolished wooden huts and crushed market visitors, bringing Berlin’s western city centre to a standstill at one of its busiest times of year.

By late evening, as emergency crews treated injured at the scene, the popular market near the zoo was empty except for police patrolling with machine guns.

At 10.20pm local time, the festive market lights were switched off, as public transport and all other traffic was diverted from the scene.

Germany’s federal prosecutor stepped in to take over the investigation of an incident with echoes of the July 14th truck attack in Nice when a truck raced down the promenade, killing 84 people and injuring over 150.

After several near terror misses, and a series of attacks during the summer, German authorities have been braced for months for a serious, fatal incident.

German authorities declined to be drawn on whether they suspected an Islamist terrorist link, urging locals over social media: “Please help us. Stay at home and don’t spread rumours.”

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman said the German leader spoke with Mayor Michael Müller by telephone.

A book of condolence will be opened at the adjacent Kaiser Wilhelm church at 11.30 today, with an ecumenical mass at noon in the city’s St Hedwig’s cathedral.

Strained public confidence

As German investigators probe the suspect’s motive and background, the attack has shaken already strained public confidence in Germany, almost a year after over 130 women were sexually assaulted at New Year’s Eve celebrations in Cologne by men, including non-nationals and some asylum seekers. In the summer, Bavaria was rocked by a series of bomb, gun and knife attacks, with some perpetrators revealed as asylum seekers linked to Islamist extremist groups.

On Monday police in the southwestern city of Ludwigshafen confirmed they had a 12 year-old German-Iraqi boy in custody suspected of trying twice to detonate explosive devices, including one at a city Christmas market.

Even before the details of the attack were known the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD), a long-time critic of Dr Merkel’s refugee policy, wasted no time in blaming the German leader.

An hour after the Berlin incident senior AfD politician Marcus Pretzell attracted fury online for tweeting: “When will this hypocrisy finally end? These are Merkel’s dead.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan said he was “horrified by the loss of life in Berlin”.

The Department of Foreign Affairs urged Irish people in Berlin to contact their loved ones to confirm they were safe and said anyone with concerns could call 01-4082000.