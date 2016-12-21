Berlin Christmas market massacre: Police hunt armed attacker

German police are coming under growing pressure in their hunt for the perpetrator of Monday night’s Christmas market massacre, after releasing without charge their only suspect after 20 hours.

Two hours after an articulated lorry swerved into the Breitscheidplatz market in western Berlin, Berlin police gave the all-clear on Twitter, saying they had “no indications of further dangers situation in the western city” after detaining a 23 year-old Pakistani asylum seeker two kilometres from the scene.

On Monday afternoon, police confidence had evaporated when they admitted the suspect is still at large – and armed.

“We need to work on the assumption that an armed perpetrator is still on the loose,” said Mr Holger Münch, the head of Germany’s federal criminal police . “We are on high alert and are investigating every possible angle.”

Investigators in Berlin are pursuing over 500 tip-offs from eye-witnesses, including picture and video information submitted by the public. But they have admitted that many of the tips are contradictory and investigators, studying mobile phone data and security camera footage, are not sure who they are looking for.

“We cannot reveal many things but I am relatively confident that we will have a breakthrough, perhaps tomorrow or in the near future and be able to present a terror suspect,” said Mr André Schulz, a criminal investigator on German television on Monday evening.

Of the 48 people injured in the attack, some 14 people are still in a critical condition in hospital.

As the shock of Monday’s attack begins to evaporate, Berlin mayor Michael Müller said the ongoing search for a perpetrator was no reason for alarm.

“The right thing is to keep your eyes open and be vigilant,” he said. “You can move safely, there is no need for panic or lock yourself in.”

Two days after the attack, it appears that the Polish driver whose lorry was hijacked for the attack was alive until after the crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

The body of Mr Lukasz Urban was found in the passenger seat of the cabin by police, killed by a single shot to the head. But stab wounds to his body suggest he attempted to steer the driver away from the Christmas market.

German leaders have called for unity after the tragedy, with President Joachim Gauck saying the perpetrator’s hate would “not seduce us to hate, it will not divide us”. But the attack and its aftermath has revived a long-running internal feud in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative camp over her open-door refuge policy.

Bavarian leader Horst Seehofer, long a critic of Dr Merkel on migration, said Germany owed it to the victims of the attack and the wider population to “reconsider and adjust our entire immigration and security policy”.

Furious Merkel allies in her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) hit back, suggesting Mr Seehofer’s suggestion that a refugee or asylum seeker was behind the attack before police even had a suspect. Others accused the Bavarian leader of trying to outflank the far-right Alternative für Deutschland.

Sensing an opportunity, the AfD has gone on the offensive after the attack, calling the Berlin victims “Merkel’s dead” and co-leader Frauke Petry accusing Dr Merkel of “importing terror to Germany”.

“They used this opportunity and this opportunity could have been prevented,” said Mr Alexander Gauland, head of the party in Brandenburg, near Berlin.

On social media, the aftermath of the attacks has seen a surge in hate-filled reactions towards Dr Merkel, with one Facebook user linked to the anti-Islam Pegida group writing: “I hope they crash the next lorry into the chancellery.”

On Tuesday evening so-called Islamic State claimed responsibility for the Berlin attack in a statement similar to that issued after the lone wolf attack in Orlando, when 49 people were killed in a gay nightclub.