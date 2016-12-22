Berlin attack suspect was ‘willing to serve as suicide bomber’

The chief suspect in Berlin’s Christmas market attack was willing to serve as an Islamic State suicide bomber, according to communications intercepted by German authorities.

ID papers identifying 24 year-old Tunisian man Anis Amri as a suspect were only found on Tuesday afternoon during a second search of the truck which, hours earlier, crashed into the Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 and injuring 48.

The new revelations will increase pressure on investigators and on Chancellor Angela Merkel. Two far-right demonstrations in the capital on Wednesday demanded “regime change”.

German investigators came across messages from Anis Amri offering to carry out a suicide attack while eavesdropping on communications of Islamist preachers, including one arrested last month suspected of recruiting for Islamic State.

Though Amri was already on a security watch list, and considered a danger to the state, intelligence officers doubted the remarks were concrete enough for an arrest, according to Der Spiegel magazine and decided not to arrest him.

On Wednesday German police issued a €100,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Amri after discovering ID papers under the driver seat of the lorry that crashed into the Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 and injuring 48.

It was almost 24 hours after attack that the ID papers were discovered, 12 hours after Berlin police let go a first suspect, as investigators waited until sniffer dogs had been let into the cabin.

Amri arrived in Germany in April 2015 from Italy, where he had served a four-year prison sentence in Palmero for arson during his time as an asylum seeker on the island of Lampedusa.

Following his release, Italian authorities added him to a denial-of-entry list for the entire Schengen passport free zone, but he was already in Germany.

There he claimed to be an Egyptian citizen fleeing persecution in his homeland and filed for asylum in April 2016.

Suspicious

Asylum application staff became suspicious when it emerged that he knew nothing about Egypt and, after searching Germany’s central migration register, found he had already filed for asylum under at least half a dozen other identities and birth dates. Weeks later his asylum application was dismissed.

In July a German court ordered his immediate deportation after he was arrested on assault charges linked to a drug feud.

After a day in a deportation facility he was released because he had not valid passport. The Tunisian embassy refused to issue a passport initially, claiming he was not their citizen. A passport arrived on Tuesday, hours after the attack.

As German police step up their manhunt for their chief suspect, authorities in Berlin are facing questions about why a man with apparent Islamic State links, a long criminal record, who was under observation by security services and had sought to buy a weapon disappeared from sight weeks before the Berlin attack.

Only now have police and criminal investigators in various parts of the country begun piecing together information they had collected about the chief suspect in the Berlin attack.

German police hit back on Thursday at claims they had failed to do their job, insisting that they were understaffed to observe full time all 549 people classified as a security threat to the state.

On Wednesday night leading members of the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) joined a “solemn vigil” of around 150 people before Angela Merkel’s chancellery in Berlin for the 12 people killed on Monday evening in the western city centre.

“As chancellor she made a fatal decision for Germany and sadly we now have the consequence, the main blame rests with her,” said Mr Alexander Gauland, AfD leader in Brandenburg.

The demonstration, which included an address by a priest and funereal music, was organised by a far-right alliance that warned in an open letter aimed at Chancellor Merkel: “Political Islam wants to destroy Christendom.”

At the same time on Wednesday evening, the neo-Nazi NPD held a demonstration demanding “Seal the Borders” on Hardenbergplatz, adjacent to the scene of Monday’s attack. Some 130 NPD supporters were challenged by 800 counter demonstrators gathered under the slogan “Solidarity. Tolerance. Love.”

Among the counter demonstration was Mr Klaus Lederer, Berlin’s cultural minister and Left Party politician in the city, who described the NPD march as “disgusting”.

Another counter-demonstrator, Green Party MP Özcan Mutlu, said: “We won’t allow them instrumentalise the shocking attack for their incitement and hate.”

The Breitscheidplatz market where the attacks took place on Monday partially re-opened at noon on Thursday to visitors.