Austrian government to tear down house where Hitler was born

The Austrian government has said it plans to demolish the house where Adolf Hitler was born and erect a new building in its place in a bid to erase any link to the Nazi dictator’s birthplace.

Interior minister Wolfgang Sobotka said “a thorough architectural remodelling is necessary to permanently prevent the recognition and the symbolism of the building”.

Ministry spokesman Karl-Heinz Grundboeck said that effectively means the house, in the western town of Braunau, will be replaced by a new structure.

Mr Sobotka said he wants to ensure that any association with Hitler be eliminated at the site, now an occasional place of neo-Nazi pilgrimage.

The owner had repeatedly refused to sell the building.

It was unclear whether she changed her mind or if the government acted on plans to dispossess her.

