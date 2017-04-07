At least two dead after truck drives into Stockholm store
Swedish newspaper says witnesses saw hundreds of people fleeing near Ahlens mall
A truck has crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm. Photograph: Getty Images
At least two people were killed and many were injured when a truck drove into a crowd in the centre of Sweden’s capital Stockholm, Swedish security police said.
Police are treating the incident as terror-related, and have issued a warning for the public to avoid the city centre following reports by local TV stations that shots had been heard in the area.
Body-like forms covered by blankets were seen on Drottninggatan in central Stockholm where the truck rammed the Ahlens department, a Reuters witness said.
A truck hit central Stockholm 20min ago, stay alert! #drottninggatan #stockholm pic.twitter.com/c0RiEuIJ6c— Luca Banderet (@LucaBanderet) April 7, 2017
Man kommer ingenstans!— Magnus Francke (@magnusfrancke) April 7, 2017
City avspärrat. pic.twitter.com/Phu2RWWktu
The incident was in Drottninggatan, a street in a busy shopping district in the centre of the Swedish capital.
Newspaper Aftonbladet quoted a witness saying they saw hundreds of people running for their lives near the Ahlens mall.
Another witness told the newspaper that the out-of-control truck ran over at least two people.
