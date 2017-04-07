At least two dead after truck drives into Stockholm store

Swedish newspaper says witnesses saw hundreds of people fleeing near Ahlens mall

Updated: 5 minutes ago
 

At least two people were killed and many were injured when a truck drove into a crowd in the centre of Sweden’s capital Stockholm, Swedish security police said.

Police are treating the incident as terror-related, and have issued a warning for the public to avoid the city centre following reports by local TV stations that shots had been heard in the area.

Body-like forms covered by blankets were seen on Drottninggatan in central Stockholm where the truck rammed the Ahlens department, a Reuters witness said.

Stockholm truck incident

The incident was in Drottninggatan, a street in a busy shopping district in the centre of the Swedish capital.

Newspaper Aftonbladet quoted a witness saying they saw hundreds of people running for their lives near the Ahlens mall.

Another witness told the newspaper that the out-of-control truck ran over at least two people.

