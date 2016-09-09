At least two dead after train derails in northern Spain

At least two people have died after a train derailed in Galicia, in northern Spain, a spokesman for the local emergency services said on Friday.

Local newspaper La Voz de Galicia said the accident took place at a station.

In 2013, 79 people were killed in Spain’s worst rail disaster in decades when a high-speed train went off the tracks and slammed into a wall near Santiago de Compostela, in Galicia.

Reuters