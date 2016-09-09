At least four dead after train derails in northern Spain

At least four people were killed on Friday after a train derailed in Galicia in north-western Spain, emergency services said.

About 47 other passengers were also injured in the crash, authorities said.

The train which was travelling between the Spanish city of Vigo to Porto in Portugal, was carrying 63 passengers and two crew members, including the driver, state-run railway operator Renfe said.

Spanish media reported the driver was among those killed.

The train, which derailed just before 9.30am local time (7.30am Irish time ) had three cars. The front one came completely off the track and hit a post next to the line, leaving it leaning to one side. The back two cars were partly off the tracks.

Adif railway infrastructure company said it has opened an investigation. The derailment occurred on a straight stretch close to Porrino station.

Renfe also said that the train belongs to Portuguese company Comboios and that the engine driver has Portuguese citizenship.

It was not immediately clear what had caused Friday’s crash.

In 2013, 80 people were killed in Spain’s worst rail disaster in decades when a high-speed train went off the tracks and slammed into a wall near Santiago de Compostela, in Galicia.

