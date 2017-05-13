At least 23 dead after tour bus topples over cliff in Turkey
Bus flips over at bend en route from Izmir province to tourist destination of Marmaris
Medics and rescue workers at the scene after a tourist bus crashed near the southwestern holiday town of Marmaris, Turkey, May 13th, 2017. Photograph: Kenan Gurbuz/Reuters
At least 23 people have died and 11 others are in a critical condition after a tour bus tipped over, fell 15 metres (50ft) down a cliff and then hit a car on a serpentine mountain road, Turkish authorities say.
Deputy governor of Mugla province, Kamil Koten, told Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency the driver is among the dead and most of those killed were women.
Governor Amir Cicek said the bus flipped over at a bend in the road as it was travelling from the coastal province of Izmir to Marmaris, a popular tourist destination.
Mr Cicek said the passengers were all Turkish and the cause of the incident is unclear, pending investigation.
Anadolu said the bus was in a convoy of six, carrying mostly women and children for a Mother’s Day event.