Editor’s choice: 11 foreign highlights of 2016

1. As Europe’s migration crisis continued unabated, European correspondent Suzanne Lynch reported in February from the Kilis refugee camp on Turkey’s border with Syria, home to 14,000 Syrian refugees http://iti.ms/2ifVZZg

2. South America correspondent Tom Hennigan did not hold back in describing the farcical scenes when Brazil’s lower house of parliament voted in April to impeach president Dilma Rousseff http://iti.ms/2ilAtjM

3. While the world was focusing on Donald Trump, Beijing correspondent Clifford Coonan warned us in May about the impending accession to power of Rodrigo Duterte in the Philippines http://iti.ms/2ifTJko

4. As summer approached, London editor Denis Staunton went to Buckingham Palace for a garden party. As you do http://iti.ms/2ilzaB6

5. On Friday, June 24th, the world woke up to the seismic news that the UK had voted to leave the European Union. Denis Staunton’s take on where the Brexit campaign was won and lost was on irishtimes.com that day from 6.30am http://iti.ms/2ifPd5u

6. Four days after a truck driver ploughed into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in Nice, in southern France, the mood turned from sorrow to anger when politicians arrived to mourn the dead. Lara Marlowe was there http://iti.ms/2ilGMnr

7. Also in July, Daniel McLaughlin went to Slovyansk in eastern Ukraine to report on the growing number of civilians and servicemen missing in that country’s ongoing conflict, and the trauma suffered by those left behind http://iti.ms/29UBEDF

8. American gun lover and Trump supporter Colton del Bosque was disappointed when foreign affairs correspondent Ruadhán Mac Cormaic politely turned down his invitation to go shooting with him in Nevada. http://iti.ms/2ilJuJp

9. “Workers dug confetti back out of air cannons at Javits Center in Manhattan and Hillary Clinton’s supporters traipsed home into the New York night in a daze. What has just happened?” Washington correspondent Simon Carswell posed this question, and offered some answers, on the morning Trump was elected president of the US http://iti.ms/2ifJpZI

10. When the people of Gambia elected a new president in December, in a bid to end 22 years of dictatorship, Lorraine Mallinder went immediately to the new leader’s house for an interview http://iti.ms/2ilzAYi

11. Three pillars of German society were left shaking by a succession of traumatic events, culminating in the attack on a Christmas market in Berlin that left 12 people dead, as Berlin correspondent Derek Scally explained in this piece on December 23rd http://iti.ms/2ifNj4T