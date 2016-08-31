Dilma Rousseff removed from office by Brazilian senate

Brazil’s senate dismissed former president Dilma Rousseff from office on Wednesday in an impeachment trial that draws the curtain on 13 years of leftist Workers Party rule in Latin America’s largest nation.

Senators voted 61-20 in favour of ousting her.

For more than 10 months, the leftist leader has fought efforts to impeach her for frontloading funds for government social programmes and issuing spending budget decrees without congressional approval ahead of her re-election in 2014.

The opposition claimed that these constituted a “crime of responsibility”. Rousseff denies this and claims the charges – which were never levelled at previous administrations who did the same thing – have been trumped up by opponents who were unable to accept the Workers’ Party’s victory.

In keeping with her pledge to fight until the end for the 54 million voters who put her in office, Ms Rousseff – a former Marxist guerrilla – ended her presidency this week with a gritty 14-hour defence of her government’s achievements and a sharply worded attack on the “usurpers” and “coup-mongers” who ejected her from power without an election.

Her lawyer, José Eduardo Cardozo, said the charges were trumped up to punish the president’s support for a huge corruption investigation that has snared many of Brazil’s elite. This follows secret recordings of Romero Juca, the majority leader of the senate and a key ally of Michel Temer (Ms Rousseff’s conservative former vice president), plotting to remove the president to halt the Lava Jato (car wash) investigation into kickbacks at state oil company Petrobras.

While Ms Rousseff was in the upper chamber, her critics heard her in respectful silence. But in a final session in her absence on Tuesday, they lined up to condemn her. As in an earlier lower house impeachment debate , the senators – many of whom are accused of far greater crimes – clearly revelled in the spotlight of their ten-minute declarations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting the growing power of right-wing evangelism in the country, many invoked the name of God. One cited Winston Churchill. Another sang. Another appeared to be in tears.

Transition

A tricky transition awaits Mr Temer, who has served as interim president since the senate trial began in May and will finish out her term to the end of 2018.

His chief of staff, Eliseu Padilha, said in a Twitter message that the government expected 60 to 61 votes against Rousseff, a comfortable majority that would confirm Mr Temer in office.

Mr Temer has vowed to boost an economy that has shrunk for six consecutive quarters and implement austerity measures to plug a record budget deficit, which cost Brazil its investment-grade credit rating last year.

Earlier in the day, the government said gross domestic product contracted 0.6 per cent in the second quarter, putting the economy on track to post its longest and harshest recession in more than a century. Still, expectations that the political stalemate could end soon with Ms Rousseff’s impeachment helped bolster investment, which expanded in the second quarter for the first time in three years.

– (Reuters/Guardian service)