Cyberattack toll rises to 200,000 victims in 150 countries - Europol

Technical staff in scores of businesses and government agencies across the globe scrambled on Sunday to patch computers and restore infected ones, amid fears that the ransomware worm that stopped car factories, hospitals, shops and schools could wreak fresh havoc on Monday when employees log back on.

Cybersecurity experts said the spread of the virus dubbed WannaCry - “ransomware“ which locked up tens of thousands of computers - had slowed, but the respite might only be brief.

New versions of the worm are expected, they said, and the extent of the damage from Friday’s attack remains unclear.

The head of the European Union’s police agency Europol said on Sunday that the cyber attack had hit 200,000 victims in at least 150 countries and that number could grow when people return to work on Monday,

Europol director Rob Wainwright told ITV’s Peston on Sunday programme the attack was unique in that the ransomware was used in combination with “a worm functionality” so the infection spread automatically.

“The global reach is unprecedented. The latest count is over 200,000 victims in at least 150 countries, and those victims, many of those will be businesses, including large corporations,” he said.

Monday warning

“At the moment, we are in the face of an escalating threat. The numbers are going up; I am worried about how the numbers will continue to grow when people go to work and turn (on) their machines on Monday morning.”

He said Europol and other agencies did not yet know who was behind the attack but “normally it is criminally minded and that is our first working theory for obvious reasons”.

“Of course there are amounts that are being demanded, in this case relatively small amounts - $300 rising to $600 if you don’t pay within three days,” he said.

“(There have been) remarkably few payments so far that we’ve noticed as we are tracking this, so most people are not paying this, so there isn’t a lot of money being made by criminal organisations so far.”

Wainwright said Europol had been concerned about cyber security in the healthcare sector, which deals with a lot of sensitive data, but declined to comment on whether Britain’s National Health Service had been adequately funded.

Defence minister Michael Fallon told the BBC the government under Prime Minister Theresa May was spending around £50 million pounds on improving the computer systems in the NHS after warning the service that it needed to reduce its exposure to “the weakest system, the Windows XP”.

“The NHS was not particularly targeted. There were the same attacks applied to Nissan on Friday and in other areas of the economy and indeed around the world,” Fallon said.

“But let me just assure you, we are spending money on strengthening the cyber defence of our hospital system.”

Funding

In Ireland, business group Ibec has called for fresh funding to tackle such threats, saying it was liaising with the Department of Communications to monitor the situation.

“Ibec has previously called for adequate resourcing of the National Cyber Security Centre and the implementation of a cyber security programme. Government provided extra funding in this regard to the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment in Budget 2017 and in view of the increased threat we call for this funding to be increased significantly further,” Erik O’Donovan, Ibec’s head of digital Policy said.

An Garda Síochána said early Sunday there had been no identified cyber attack on any Irish state computer system from the wave of international ransomware attacks, although RTÉ reported a suspected attack on healthcare facility in the south-east.

The Wexford facility was said to be part funded by the HSE but not part of the State service and therefore not using its IT network.

A spokeswoman for the HSE said it was “continuing to monitor the situation” but stressed that its official IT server had not been infected.

-Reuters