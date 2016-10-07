Colombian president wins Nobel Peace Prize

Colombian president Juan Manuel Santos won the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

The announcement comes after Colombians voted “No” to an agreement he signed with Marxist rebels to end 52 years of war.

Mr Santos has promised to revive a peace plan even though Colombians, in a referendum on Sunday, narrowly rejected the accord. Many voters reckoned it was too lenient on the FARC guerrillas.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee rewarded Mr Santos “for his resolute efforts to bring the country’s more than 50-year-long civil war to an end”

The Nobel Peace Prize, worth 8 million Swedish crowns (€836,100), will be presented in Oslo on December 10th.

Agencies