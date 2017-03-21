Britain joins US in introducing electronics restrictions on flights

Britain has introduced restrictions on carry-on electronic goods on direct inbound flights from Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia for the safety of the public, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.

Earlier, the United States imposed similar restrictions on planes coming from 10 airports in Muslim-majority countries in the Middle East and North Africa in response to unspecified security threats.

“Direct flights to the UK from these destinations continue to operate to the UK subject to these new measures being in place,” the spokesman told reporters. “We think these steps are necessary and proportionate to allow passengers to travel safely.”

Passengers would not be allowed to bring phones, laptops or tablets over 16cm in length, 9.3cm in width and with a depth of over 1.5cm into the cabin. These items would have to be in checked-in hold luggage, he said.

The US restrictions will be in place initially for nearly seven months before it is reviewed.

An Emirates spokeswoman said on Tuesday the airline understood that “the directive comes into effect on 25 March 2017 and is valid until 14 October 2017.”

Placeholder ruling

A US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokeswoman termed that date “a placeholder for review” of the rule.

Officials said the decision had nothing to do with US president Donald Trump’s efforts to impose a travel ban on six majority-Muslim nations. DHS spokeswoman Gillian Christensen said the government “did not target specific nations. We relied upon evaluated intelligence to determine which airports were affected.”

The airports affected by the US restrictions are in Amman, Cairo, Kuwait City, Doha, Dubai, Istanbul, Abu Dhabi, Casablanca, Morocco; Riyadh and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, EgyptAir and Turkish Airlines also said Tuesday they were subject to the ban.

Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) and Royal Jordanian said Monday they were applying the restrictions. Other Middle East carriers Royal Air Maroc and Kuwait Airways are also expected to be impacted. The restrictions will not affect any US airline as they do not fly to the 10 airports.

Yemen raid

US officials have told Reuters that the information gleaned from a US commando raid in January in Yemen which targeted al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula included bomb-making techniques.

AQAP, based in Yemen, has plotted to down US airliners and claimed responsibility for 2015 attacks on the office of Charlie Hebdo magazine in Paris.

AQAP also has boasted of the world’s most feared bomb makers, Ibrahim Hassan al-Asiri.

In 2010, security officials in Britain and Dubai intercepted parcel bombs being sent from Yemen to the United States. The group claimed responsibility for a December 25th, 2009 failed attempt by a Nigerian Islamist to down an airliner over Detroit. The device, hidden in the underwear of the man, Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, failed to detonate.

In July 2014, the DHS stepped up security of US-bound flights, requiring tougher screening of mobile phones and other electronic devices and requiring them to be powered up before passengers could board flights to the United States.

