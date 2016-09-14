Brazil’s ex-president Silva charged in Petrobras graft inquiry

Brazilian federal investigators have charged former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva with money laundering and corruption.

The charges are in connection with a sprawling corruption investigation at state-run oil giant Petrobras.

Silva, his wife and five others are accused of illegally benefiting from renovations at a beachfront apartment in the coastal city of Guaruja, in Sao Paulo state.

Kickback scheme

The improvements were made by constructors involved in the kickback scheme emanating from Petrobras.

Silva acknowledges having visited the penthouse but says he never owned it.

Police recommended the charges last month.

Judge Sergio Moro must now decide whether Silva will stand trial.

In a separate case related to Petrobras, Silva will go on trial charged with obstruction of justice.

AP