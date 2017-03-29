Bob Dylan to receive Nobel Prize in Stockholm this weekend
Secretary of Nobel Academy says musician will meet with it in the coming days
Bob Dylan performs during a segment honouring director Martin Scorsese in 2012. File photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Music legend Bob Dylan will receive his Nobel Prize diploma and medal in Stockholm in the next few days where is he due to give a concert this weekend, the secretary of the Nobel Academy said in a blog on Wednesday.
“The good news is that the Swedish Academy and Bob Dylan have decided to meet this weekend,” Sara Danius said in a blog post.
“The Academy will then hand over Dylan’s Nobel diploma and the Nobel medal, and congratulate him on the Nobel Prize in Literature.”
Reuters