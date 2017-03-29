Bob Dylan to receive Nobel Prize in Stockholm this weekend

Music legend Bob Dylan will receive his Nobel Prize diploma and medal in Stockholm in the next few days where is he due to give a concert this weekend, the secretary of the Nobel Academy said in a blog on Wednesday.

“The good news is that the Swedish Academy and Bob Dylan have decided to meet this weekend,” Sara Danius said in a blog post.

“The Academy will then hand over Dylan’s Nobel diploma and the Nobel medal, and congratulate him on the Nobel Prize in Literature.”

Reuters