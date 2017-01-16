At least four killed in shooting at Mexican music festival

A gunman has killed at least four people and wounded nine others at a nightclub in the Playa del Carmen resort, a Mexican police officer said.

The officer said that investigators were interviewing witnesses.

Glasgow-based DJ Jackmaster tweeted about the incident in a club during the BPM festival, which is popular with foreign tourists.

Videos purported to show dozens of people fleeing the scene in panic. In one, shouts of “he‘s got a gun“ can be heard.

Staff at Mixmag, who were attending the festival, said shots had been fired at the Blue Parrot club during a closing party.

There were unconfirmed reports that a second shooting was heard at the Jungle, another club taking part in the electronic dance music event.

One of the people reportedly killed was a security guard, according to unverified reports.

The incident is said to have taken place just after 3.30am.

BPM festival’s official Twitter account said the shootings were being investigated and the event’s closing parties had been “shut down”. The tweet was later deleted.

Valerie Lee, Mixmag’s US digital editor, was at Blue Parrot and gave an account of what she saw in a series of tweets.

Earlier she told the magazine: “We were in the backstage area, which is super close to the main entrance. At least four to five shots were fired.

“People started running because there’s an exit in the back. We stopped and hid behind a cement wall, then crawled under a metal table.

“Security guards at first didn’t think it was shots and kept claiming it was fireworks, saying everything was OK. Then people kept running and said they saw a gun. We kept hiding until they opened the back gate and we ran outside.”

Another eyewitness, who gave her name as Angel, was also at Blue Parrot. Speaking to Dazed magazine, she said: “We heard what appeared to be gunshots, but a worker told us to calm down, (saying) it was just fireworks.

“People started getting up and again the shots started. My friends saw the shooter running across the back of the club, shooting into it through a metal rail. One of my friends saw a person shot and bleeding.

“Once the shooting stopped, we jumped over that same fence and ran on the beach about 10 blocks. We were helped by some other partygoers by letting us hang out in their hotel for a few minutes. They saw a guy shot in the head.”

