Uzbek president Islam Karimov has died, Turkey announces

Turkey’s prime minister offered condolences on Friday on the death of Uzbek president Islam Karimov, even though there had been no confirmation of the news from Uzbek officials.

“Uzbek president Islam Karimov has passed away. May God’s mercy be upon him, as the Turkish republic we are sharing the pain and sorrow of Uzbek people,” Turkish prime minister Binali Yildirim said, speaking in a televised meeting with his cabinet.

Three diplomatic sources also told the Reuters news agency on Friday that Mr Karimov had died – leaving no obvious successor to take over the Central Asian nation of 32 million people.

Earlier on Friday the Uzbek government said the health of Mr Karimov, who has been in hospital since last Saturday after suffering a stroke, had sharply deteriorated.

Long criticised by the West and human rights groups for his authoritarian style of leadership, Mr Karimov had ruled Uzbekistan since 1989, first as the head of the local Communist Party and then as president of the newly independent republic from 1991.

“Yes, he has died,” one of the diplomatic sources said when asked about Mr Karimov’s condition.

Mr Karimov did not designate a successor and analysts say the transition of power is likely to be decided behind closed doors by a small group of senior officials and family members.

If they fail to agree on a compromise, however, open confrontation could destabilise Uzbekistan, which shares a border with Afghanistan and has become a target for Islamist militants.

Uzbekistan is a major cotton exporter and is also rich in gold and natural gas.

A hint at who will succeed Mr Karimov may come with the government’s announcement of his death – which one source said was expected later on Friday – and whoever it names to head the commission in charge of organising the funeral.

The funeral appeared likely to take place in Karimov’s hometown of Samarkand, where his mother and two brothers are also buried. Municipal authorities there mobilised public workers to clean the central streets late on Thursday.

A source in the government of neighbouring Kazakhstan told Reuters on Friday that Kazakh president Nursultan Nazarbayev planned to cut short his visit to China and travel to Uzbekistan on Saturday, although Mr Nazarbayev’s office later denied that.

Among potential successors to Mr Karimov are prime minister Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his deputy Rustam Azimov. Security service chief Rustam Inoyatov and Mr Karimov’s younger daughter Lola Karimova-Tillyaeva could become kingmakers.

According to the constitution, Nigmatilla Yuldoshev, the chairman of the upper house of parliament, is supposed to take over after Mr Karimov’s death, and elections must take place within three months.

However, analysts do not consider Mr Yuldoshev a serious player. His erstwhile counterpart in Turkmenistan, who was also supposed to become interim leader after the death of authoritarian president Saparmurat Niyazov in 2006, was quickly detained and thus eliminated from the line of succession.

