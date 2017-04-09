US Navy sends warships toward Korean peninsula

US Navy warships will move toward the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean peninsula as a show of force amid growing concerns over North Korea’s weapons programme.

Earlier this month North Korea tested a liquid-fueled Scud missile, which only travelled a fraction of its range.

The naval strike group, called Carl Vinson, includes an aircraft carrier and will make its way from Singapore toward the Korean peninsula, according to a US official.

“We feel the increased presence is necessary,” the official said, citing North Korea’s behaviour.

In a statement on Saturday, the US Navy’s Third Fleet said the strike group had been directed to sail north but did not specify the destination.

The vessels will operate in the Western Pacific rather than making previously planned port visits to Australia, it added.

This year North Korean officials, including leader Kim Jong Un, have repeatedly indicated an intercontinental ballistic missile test or something similar could be coming, possibly as soon as April 15th, the 105th birthday of North Korea’s founding president and a day celebrated annually as “the Day of the Sun.”

Earlier this week US president Donald Trump and Chinese president Xi Jinping met in Florida, where Mr Trump pressed his counterpart to do more to curb North Korea’s nuclear programme.

Mr Trump’s national security aides have completed a review of US options to try to curb North Korea’s nuclear and missile programmes.

These include economic and military measures but lean more toward sanctions and increased pressure on Beijing to rein in its reclusive neighbour.

Mr Trump spoke with South Korea’s acting president, Hwang Kyo-ahn, on Friday.

Reuters