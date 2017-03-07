US deployment of anti-missile system in South Korea angers China

One day after North Korea fired four missiles into the sea near Japan, the United States has begun the deployment of its Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) anti-missile system in South Korea, prompting an angry response from China.

China believes the system could be used against its forces, upsetting the regional security status quo, and has stepped up trade retaliation with the closure of two dozen retail stores of South Korea’s Lotte Group, which approved a land swap of a golf course last week to allow it to install the system.

The first elements of the THAAD system, including two launchers, arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometres south of Seoul, on Monday, the US and South Korean militaries said, quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

“The deployment could be completed within one or two months and it can be operational as early as April,” said a Seoul military official.

Meanwhile, North Korean state news agency KCNA reported that leader Kim Jong-un had personally supervised the launches on Monday and that the missiles were positioned to strike US bases in Japan.

Pyongyang has made a series of threats over joint US-South Korean military exercises, code-named Foal Eagle, which kicked off last week.

“In the hearts of artillerymen ... there was burning desire to mercilessly retaliate against the warmongers going ahead with their joint war exercises,” KCNA reported.

US Pacific commander admiral Harry Harris said in a statement that the deployment was about keeping North Korea’s nuclear programme in check.

“Continued provocative actions by North Korea, to include yesterday’s launch of multiple missiles, only confirm the prudence of our alliance decision last year to deploy THAAD to South Korea,” he said.

“The possibility of war on the Korean Peninsula is growing. China should prepare itself for all eventualities. It should persuade Washington, Seoul and Pyongyang to cease their provocations and make concerted efforts to create the conditions for the North’s denuclearisation and permanent peace on the Peninsula,” the state-owned Global Times said in an editorial.

China is a friend of North Korea’s but their relationship has been put under strain by the North’s nuclear programme, which Beijing believes threatens stability in the neighbouring country.

“China won’t allow South Korea to topple the North’s regime through war and then unify the Peninsula,” the Global Times said. The editorial offered advice to the US, saying the problem was hard to resolve and that finding a consensus was the only way.

Separately, North Korea has said it will not allow Malaysians staying in the North to leave the country as a diplomatic spat intensified between the two countries over the death of the half-brother of the North’s ruler Kim Jong-un. For its part, Malaysia has banned North Korean embassy officials from leaving, saying it “needs to be done”.

Additional reporting: Reuters