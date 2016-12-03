Trump risks China spat after phone call with self-ruled Taiwan

US president-elect Donald Trump has threatened to undermine decades of an uneasy detente with China over Taiwan by talking directly to Tsai Ing-wen, the president of the self-ruled island.

While there are no formal diplomatic relations between the two, Washington is Taiwan’s most important political ally and it has promised to defend Taiwan if China were ever to attack and supplies Taiwan with arms.

The Kuomintang (KMT) fled to Taiwan after losing the Civil War to the Communists in 1949, and Beijing does not recognise Taiwan as a separate entity, but rather as a renegade province.

In a tweet, Mr Trump appeared to play down the phone call, saying: “The President of Taiwan CALLED ME today to wish me congratulations on winning the Presidency. Thank you!”

This stance was later apparently contradicted by Alex Huang, a spokesman for Ms Tsai, who said both sides agreed ahead of time before making contact.

While the move looked set to infuriate China, the reaction from Beijing was initially understated, focusing more on Taiwan rather than on Mr Trump.

“This is just a little trick Taiwan has done, which cannot possibly change the One-China Policy that has formed in international structure,” said Chinese foreign minster Wang Yi.

“The One-China Policy is the cornerstone of healthy US-China relations, and we hope this political foundation will not be damaged,” he told Hong Kong broadcaster Phoenix TV.

Ms Tsai was elected leader of Taiwan in January, following a landslide win over the KMT, which has dominated Taiwanese politics since 1949 although Ms Tsai’s independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has won three presidential elections this century.

Since her win, relations with Beijing have deteriorated. Mr Trump’s conversation with Ms Tsai was the first contact at such a high level since president Jimmy Carter adopted what is known as the one-China policy, and refuses to recognise Taiwanese independence, in 1979.

Ms Tsai’s office said the phone call touched on strengthening bilateral interactions, the economy and the importance of establishing closer cooperation. The US supported the KMT against the Communists during the Civil War.

The KMT leader, Generalissimo Chiang Kai-shek fled there in 1949, but Washington switched diplomatic recognition to Beijing in 1979.

“China plainly cannot be happy with this direct telephone contact,” said Jerome Cohen, a legal scholar and director of the US-Asia Law Institute at New York University.

“Of course, Trump is not yet president, so the contact can be regarded as unofficial. Yet it suggests the possibility that the Trump administration may to some extent alter the long-standing policy of the US government of not maintaining official contact with the Taiwan government.”

Relations between Taiwan and the mainland have always been tense, but under the leadership of Ms Tsai’s predecessor Ma Ying-jeou they became warmer, culminating in an historic handshake between Mr Ma and Chinese president Xi Jinping in Singapore in November last year.

Harry J. Kazianis, director of defence studies at the right-wing think-tank, the Centre for National Interest, said: “While one call phone call certainly can’t replace a clear strategy for Asia or the rest of the world, President-elect Trump has shown guts in shaking up the status-quo on foreign policy issues that are of supreme importance.”

Taiwan is recognised diplomatically by only about two dozen countries, mainly in Central America, the Caribbean and the Pacific, although including the Vatican.